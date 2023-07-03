Week of July 3rd Local Bandwidth Bands Live
July 2, 2023 8:23PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Thursday July 6th
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at 1867 Bar
Crack Mountain at 1867 Bar
Blondo in Council Bluffs
Friday July 7th
Till Hell at 1867 Bar opening for Skold
Twisted Chrome in Ceresco
The Wildwoods in North Platte
No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte
Wild Roses in Grand Island
Saturday July 8th
Whitmore in Omaha
Twisted Chrome in Arnold
Iron Zephyr in Alexandria
Dollarhyde in North Platte
No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte
Sister Scarlet in Council Bluffs