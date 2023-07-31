Week of July 31st Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Monday July 31st

Minor Movements in Omaha

Tuesday August 1st

Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar

Whitmore in Council Bluffs

Thursday August 3rd

Neon Zoo at Bodega’s Alley

Beast Eagle in Omaha

The Impulsive in Council Bluffs

Saturday August 5th

Levi William at Rumology

Evil Shadows at Royal Grove opening for Josey Scott’s Saliva

As Tides Rise at Royal Grove opening for Josey Scott’s Saliva

Beautiful 6 in Omaha

Names Without Numbers in Omaha

My Juliet in Omaha

Public Figure in Omaha

Viscerous in Omaha

Molten in Omaha

Alyeska in Omaha

Iron Zephyr in Columbus

Audation in Grand Island