Week of July 31st Local Bandwidth Bands Live
July 30, 2023 9:13PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Monday July 31st
Minor Movements in Omaha
Tuesday August 1st
Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar
Whitmore in Council Bluffs
Thursday August 3rd
Neon Zoo at Bodega’s Alley
Beast Eagle in Omaha
The Impulsive in Council Bluffs
Saturday August 5th
Levi William at Rumology
Evil Shadows at Royal Grove opening for Josey Scott’s Saliva
As Tides Rise at Royal Grove opening for Josey Scott’s Saliva
Beautiful 6 in Omaha
Names Without Numbers in Omaha
My Juliet in Omaha
Public Figure in Omaha
Viscerous in Omaha
Molten in Omaha
Alyeska in Omaha
Iron Zephyr in Columbus
Audation in Grand Island