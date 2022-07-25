Week of July 25th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Wednesday July 27th
Aage Birch at the Zoo Bar
Even Coast in Omaha
Viscerous in Omaha
Thursday July 28th
The Killigans at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Distressed Damsels at the Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Hardly at the Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Exposed
After Arizona at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Ghost Town Radio at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Top-Notch Defective at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Motel Citizens at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Friday July 29th
Head Change at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Crack Mountain at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
FAHR at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Midnight Devils at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Other Side of Now at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Unmanned at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Laughing Falcon at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Ivory Daze at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Thirst Things First at the Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
The Zooeys at Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed
Molten in Omaha
The Killigans in Grand Island
Saturday July 30th
Freakabout at Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed
Goosehound at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
All-Knowing McGill at the 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Hanyaks at the Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
The Credentials at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Hosting Monsters at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Phantom at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Big World at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Guilt Vacation at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Cuddlebone at the Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Viscerous in Omaha
Hookt in Valentine
FoxPaw in Omaha
Sunday July 31st
My Juliet in Omaha
Requiem Owns Horizons in Fremont