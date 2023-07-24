Week of July 24thLocal Bandwidth Bands Live
July 23, 2023 9:23PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Wednesday July 26th
Viscerous at 1867 Bar
Friday July 28th
Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg
Blondo at 1867 Bar
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Chasing Supernovas in Omaha
Plack Blague in Omaha
Season of Thorns in Omaha
Arcade Radio in Omaha
The Clincher in Omaha
Wild Roses in Kearney
Alli and I in Fremont
Dullparty in Omaha
Saturday July 29th
Jimmy Greve at Sideshow Spirits
Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar
Gravekey in Grand Island
Blondo in Omaha
Even Coast in Omaha
Head Change in Omaha
Evil Shadows in Omaha
Sunday July 30th
Whitmore at 1867 Bar