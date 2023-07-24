Week of July 24thLocal Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!



Wednesday July 26th

Viscerous at 1867 Bar

Friday July 28th

Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg

Blondo at 1867 Bar

Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar

Chasing Supernovas in Omaha

Plack Blague in Omaha

Season of Thorns in Omaha

Arcade Radio in Omaha

The Clincher in Omaha

Wild Roses in Kearney

Alli and I in Fremont

Dullparty in Omaha

Saturday July 29th

Jimmy Greve at Sideshow Spirits

Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar

Gravekey in Grand Island

Blondo in Omaha

Even Coast in Omaha

Head Change in Omaha

Evil Shadows in Omaha

Sunday July 30th

Whitmore at 1867 Bar