Week of July 22nd Local Bandwidth Bands Live
July 21, 2024 9:41PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Monday July 22nd
Turquoise at 1867
Pearl Parade at 1867
Guilt Vacation at 1867
Ivory Daze at El Proyecto
Tuesday July 23rd
The Credentials at 1867
The World Without Us -at 1867
Dullparty at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday July 26th
The Zooeys at Duffy’s Tavern
No Drinking on Grounds in Grand Island
Paisty Jenny in Grand Island
Saturday July 27th
Gravestone at Bourbon Theatre opening for Texas Hippie Coalition
Till Hell at Bourbon Theatre opening for Texas Hippie Coalition
Red Cities at Zoo Bar
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at Zoo Bar
Public Figure in Council Bluffs
Alyeska in Council Bluffs
Twisted Chrome in Fairbury