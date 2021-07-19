Week of July 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
LIncoln Exposed Friday July 23rd and Saturday July 24th 5 venues About 60 bands
Friday July 23rd
Lincoln Exposed
- Griffoctopuss at the Zoo Bar
- Drug Salad at the Zoo Bar
- Head Change at Bourbon Theatre
- All Knowing McGill at Bourbon Theatre
- The Hanyaks at Bodega’s Alley
- Death Cow at Duffy’s Tavern
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
A Band Called Hemingway acoustic Online Event
Saturday July 24th
Lincoln Exposed
- Ghost Town Radio at Zoo Bar
- Crack Mountain at the Zoo Bar
- Phantom at the Zoo Bar
- Hosting Monsters at Bodega’s Alley
- Cuddlebone at Bodega’s Alley
- Bogusman at Duffy’s Tavern
- The Credentials at 1867 Bar
- After Arizona at 1867 Bar
- Dear Freida at 1867 Bar
- Goosehound at Bourbon Theatre
- The Zooeys at Bourbon Theatre
Lee Bowes at Rumology solo show
Crimson Driver in Omaha Bill Roundtree Celebration of Life Concert
Silence is Madness in Omaha Bill Roundtree Celebration of Life Concert
Molten in Omaha Bill Roundtree Celebration of Life Concert