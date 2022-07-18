Week of July 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Monday July 18th
The Credentials in Omaha
Wednesday July 20th
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Miller Time Pub
As Tides Rise in Kearney
Empires End in Kearney
Thursday July 21st
Wild Roses in Kearney
Hardly in Kearney
Friday July 22nd
The Zooeys in Omaha
Hardly in Omaha
The Midnight Devils in Grand Island
Arcade Radio in Osceola
Chasing Chance in Omaha
Public Figure in Omaha
Alkyvad in Omaha
Saturday July 23rd
The Hanyaks at The Zoo Bar
Eighth Day Broken at The Zoo Bar
Public Figure at 1867 Bar
FoxPaw at 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival
Phil Koubek Project in North Platte
No Drinking on the Grounds in North Platte
Sunday July 24th
As Tides Rise at Royal Grove opening for Hinder
Propergander at Royal Grove opening for Hinder