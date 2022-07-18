      Weather Alert

Week of July 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Jul 17, 2022 @ 9:27pm
Live and Local

Monday July 18th
The Credentials in Omaha

Wednesday July 20th
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Miller Time Pub
As Tides Rise in Kearney
Empires End in Kearney

Thursday July 21st
Wild Roses in Kearney
Hardly in Kearney

Friday July 22nd
The Zooeys in Omaha
Hardly in Omaha
The Midnight Devils in Grand Island
Arcade Radio in Osceola
Chasing Chance in Omaha
Public Figure in Omaha
Alkyvad in Omaha

Saturday July 23rd
The Hanyaks at The Zoo Bar
Eighth Day Broken at The Zoo Bar
Public Figure at 1867 Bar
FoxPaw at 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival
Phil Koubek Project in North Platte
No Drinking on the Grounds in North Platte

Sunday July 24th
As Tides Rise at Royal Grove opening for Hinder
Propergander at Royal Grove opening for Hinder

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
10 months ago
Steve Vai
10 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
3 weeks ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
4 weeks ago
In Flames
1 month ago
