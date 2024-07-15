Week of July 15th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
July 14, 2024 9:01PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Tuesday July 16th
Fahr at Duffy’s Tavern
The Clincher at 1867
Friday July 19th
After Arizona at Duffy’s Tavern
Fox Paw at Duffy’s Tavern
Alkyvad at Duffy’s Tavern
Estrogen Projection in Bellevue
Viscerous in Omaha
Iced Wrist in Omaha
Names without Numbers in Omaha
Neo Sol in Omaha
Head Change in Omaha
Twisted Chrome in Kearney
Aage Birch in Grand Island
Saturday July 20th
Echo at Gray’s Keg
Head Change at The Zoo Bar
Twisted Chrome at Eagle Raceway
Estrogen Projection in Bellevue
Alyeska in Omaha
No Drinking on Grounds in Omaha