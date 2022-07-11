      Weather Alert

Week of July 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Jul 10, 2022 @ 9:40pm
Live and Local

Tuesday July 12th
Ezra at 1867 Bar

Thursday July 14th
As Tides Rise at 1867 Bar

Friday July 15th
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
Wild Roses in Grand Island
Phantom in Kearney
Empires End in Kearney
Ember’s Light in Kearney
Viscerous in Kearney
DeadEnd in Kearney

Saturday July 16th
Alkyvad at Gray’s Keg
Big World at the Bourbon Theatre
Levi William at Rumology
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Turquoise at 1867 Bar
Blondo at 1867 Bar
Drug Salad at the Zoo Bar
The Open Interest Band in Omaha
Wild Roses in Kearney
Dear Frieda in Kearney
Molten in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney

Sunday July 17th
Blondo at Bodega’s Alley
Bombs Blast at Bodega’s Alley
Top-Notch Defective at Bodega’s Alley

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
10 months ago
Steve Vai
10 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
2 weeks ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
3 weeks ago
In Flames
4 weeks ago
