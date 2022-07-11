Week of July 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday July 12th
Ezra at 1867 Bar
Thursday July 14th
As Tides Rise at 1867 Bar
Friday July 15th
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
Wild Roses in Grand Island
Phantom in Kearney
Empires End in Kearney
Ember’s Light in Kearney
Viscerous in Kearney
DeadEnd in Kearney
Saturday July 16th
Alkyvad at Gray’s Keg
Big World at the Bourbon Theatre
Levi William at Rumology
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Turquoise at 1867 Bar
Blondo at 1867 Bar
Drug Salad at the Zoo Bar
The Open Interest Band in Omaha
Wild Roses in Kearney
Dear Frieda in Kearney
Molten in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney
Sunday July 17th
Blondo at Bodega’s Alley
Bombs Blast at Bodega’s Alley
Top-Notch Defective at Bodega’s Alley