Wednesday July 12th

Cuddlebone at 1867 Bar

Friday July 14th

The Midnight Devils in Grand Island

Alyeska in Grand Island

Audation in Kearney

Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha

Alli and I in Scottsbluff

Saturday July 15th

Mad Dog & the 20/20’s at Duffy’s Tavern

Hookt in Omaha



Sunday July 16th

Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar opening for Kingdom Collapse