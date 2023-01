Friday January 13th

Top-Notch Defective at 1867 Bar

Cuddlebone at 1867 Bar

Saturday January 14th

The Credentials at 1867 Bar

Ivory Daze at 1867 Bar

The Hanyaks at The Zoo Bar (acoustic duo)

Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Rumology (solo show)

Alyeska in Omaha

Sapien Sounds -in Omaha

Names Without Numbers in Omaha