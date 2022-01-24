Week of January 24th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Monday January 24th
Empires End in Kearney opening for Kingdom Collapse
Friday January 28
As Tides Rise at Gray’s Keg battle of the bands
Monsters At Bay at Gray’s Keg battle of the bands
Wild Roses at Gray’s Keg battle of the bands
Crack Mountain at Gray’s Keg battle of the bands
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Rumology solo show
The Impulsive in Omaha
Whitmore in Omaha
Saturday January 29th
The 3 group winners from Friday night at Gray’s Keg battle of the bands
The Other Side Of Now at 1867 Bar
Even Coast in Omaha
Salt Creek in Omaha
Big World in Omaha