Week of January 23rd Local Bandwidth Bands Live

January 22, 2023 9:39PM CST
Monday January 23rd
Evil Shadows in Omaha

Tuesday January 24th
Turquoise in Council Bluffs
Dullparty in Council Bluffs

Thursday January 26th
Brave the Fall at the Royal Grove opening for Red Not Chili Peppers
Even Coast in Omaha

Friday January 27th
The Killigans at Zipline Brewing
Hookt at Cappy’s Hotspot
Alli and I in Fremont
Gross in Kearney
Top-Notch Defective in Kearney

Saturday January 28th
Ivory Daze at the Zoo Bar
Neon Zoo at the Zoo Bar
The Wildwoods at Kinkaider Brewing
Alyeska in Council Bluffs
Fox Paw in Council Bluffs
Public Figure in Council Bluffs

Sunday January 29th
The Wildwoods in Omaha