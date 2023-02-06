Week of February 6th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Thursday February 9th
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
FAHR at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
After Arizona at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Hanyaks at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Hosting Monsters at Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed
The Other Side of Now at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Guilt Vacation at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
All Knowing McGill at Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed
The Zooeys at Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed
Friday February 10th
Cuddlebone at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Griffoctopuss at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Thirst Things First at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Mad Dog and the 20/20’s at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Chasing Supernovas at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Credentials at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Cobras at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at Rumology solo show
Ivory Daze at Rancho Rodeo
Wild Roses in Kearney
Saturday February 11th
Blondo at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
JV Allstars at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Phantom at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Neon Zoo at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Killigans at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Top-Notch Defective at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Drug Salad at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Sapien Sounds at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Crack Mountain at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Plack Blague at Bourbon Theatre
Big World at El Proyecto
Alli and I in Scottsbluff