Week of February 5th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Wednesday February 7th

Hosting Monsters at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Cyphen at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Chasing Supernovas at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Neon Zoo at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Thursday February 8th

After Arizona at 1867, Lincoln Exposed

Ivory Daze at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Hold Your Breath at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Lee Bowes and the Jupiter Rings at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed

Head Change at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

All Knowing McGill at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Friday February 9th

The Other Side Of Now at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

The Wildwoods at Bourbon Theatre LE, Lincoln Exposed

FAHR at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed

Blondo at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Ghost Town Radio at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Red Cities at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

The Killigans at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Crack Mountain at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Twisted Chrome in Omaha

Audation in Norfolk

Saturday February 10th

The JV Allstars at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Estrogen Projection at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed

Aage Birch at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed

Cuddlebone at 1867, Lincoln Exposed

Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Cobras at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

Fall Break at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed

The Credentials at 1867, Lincoln Exposed

Parking Lot Party at 1867, Lincoln Exposed

((ECHO)) at 1867, Lincoln Exposed

Wild Roses in Kearney

The Wildwoods in Ord