Week of February 5th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Wednesday February 7th
Hosting Monsters at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Cyphen at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Chasing Supernovas at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Neon Zoo at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Thursday February 8th
After Arizona at 1867, Lincoln Exposed
Ivory Daze at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Hold Your Breath at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Lee Bowes and the Jupiter Rings at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Head Change at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
All Knowing McGill at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Friday February 9th
The Other Side Of Now at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
The Wildwoods at Bourbon Theatre LE, Lincoln Exposed
FAHR at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Blondo at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Ghost Town Radio at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Red Cities at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Killigans at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Crack Mountain at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Twisted Chrome in Omaha
Audation in Norfolk
Saturday February 10th
The JV Allstars at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Estrogen Projection at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Exposed
Aage Birch at Duffy’s Tavern, Lincoln Exposed
Cuddlebone at 1867, Lincoln Exposed
Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Cobras at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
Fall Break at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Exposed
The Credentials at 1867, Lincoln Exposed
Parking Lot Party at 1867, Lincoln Exposed
((ECHO)) at 1867, Lincoln Exposed
Wild Roses in Kearney
The Wildwoods in Ord