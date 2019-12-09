Week Of December 9th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Monday December 9th
Hosting Monsters in Lincoln
Keeper Of The Morgue in Omaha
Tuesday December 10th
Miss Taken at Bourbon Theatre opening for Like a Storm free show
Wednesday December 11th
All Knowing McGill at the Zoo Bar
Thursday December 12th
Saints of Lust at Bourbon Theatre opening for Crobot
Friday December 13th
Death Cow in Omaha
Arcade Radio in Columbus
Saturday December 14th
1 Trak Mind at CJ’s Sun Valley Bar & Grill
Death Cow at Bourbon Theatre Christmas Vacation Fest
Been Better at Bourbon Theatre Christmas Vacation Fest
Fallen Reign in Omaha
The Rewind in Omaha
I Am The Pendragon in Omaha
Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha
Organ Grinder’s Henchmen in Omaha
