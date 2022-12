Thursday December 8th

Parking Lot Party at Duffy’s Tavern

Logan Corbino in Omaha

Alli and I in Omaha

Friday December 9th

Screaming for Silence in Omaha

Iron Zephyr in Columbus

Saturday December 10th

Turquoise in Omaha

Guilt Vacation in Omaha

Chasing Chance in Council Bluffs

Iron Zephyr in Columbus