Week of December 4th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

December 3, 2023 8:41PM CST
courtesy Dawn Helmstadter

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Thursday December 7th
The Wildwoods in Omaha

Friday December 8th
Hookt at Cappy’s Hotspot
The Wildwoods in Raymond
Audation in Broken Bow

Saturday December 9th
The Killigans at 1867
Top-Notch Defective at 1867
Aage Birch at 1867
Ezra at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Cobras at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Cheap Porno Flick at The Swamp
Viscerous in Omaha
Iced Wrist in Omaha
River City Rejects in Council Bluffs
The Wildwoods in Hastings

