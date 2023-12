Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday December 28th

Mad Dog and the 20/20s at the Bourbon Theatre

Friday December 29th

Red Cities at the Bourbon Theatre

Alkyvad at 1867

Arcade Radio in Omaha

Saturday December 30th

Iron Zephyr in Council Bluffs

Sunday December 31st

Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg

Wild Roses in Kearney

Arcade Radio in Columbus