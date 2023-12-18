104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Week of December 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

December 17, 2023 9:48PM CST
Share
Week of December 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
courtesy Dawn Helmstadter

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week

Thursday December 21st
Plack Blague at Duffy’s Tavern

Friday December 22nd
Fall Break at 1867, To The Brim Communities fundraiser
Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at 1867, To The Brim Communities fundraiser
Keeper of Innsmouth in Omaha
Alkyvad in Omaha

Saturday December 23rd
The JV Allstars at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Bogusman at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Estrogen Projection at Duffy’s Tavern
Head Change in Omaha

Blaze Events