104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Week of December 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

December 10, 2023 8:38PM CST
Share
Week of December 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
courtesy Dawn Helmstadter

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Thursday December 14th
Viscerous in Omaha opening for Exodus
Molten in Omaha opening for Exodus

Friday December 15th
Fallen Reign at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Gravestone at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Rosie’s Downtown
Mindrott at The Swamp
Wild Roses in Kearney

Saturday December 16th
Dullparty at 1867
Paisty Jenny in Council Bluffs
Echo in Council Bluffs
Arcade Radio in Council Bluffs

Blaze Events