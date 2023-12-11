Week of December 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Thursday December 14th

Viscerous in Omaha opening for Exodus

Molten in Omaha opening for Exodus

Friday December 15th

Fallen Reign at Cosmic Eye Brewing

Gravestone at Cosmic Eye Brewing

Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Rosie’s Downtown

Mindrott at The Swamp

Wild Roses in Kearney

Saturday December 16th

Dullparty at 1867

Paisty Jenny in Council Bluffs

Echo in Council Bluffs

Arcade Radio in Council Bluffs