Week of August 29th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
August 28, 2022 9:22PM CDT
Thursday September 1st
Distressed Damsels at Bourbon Theatre
Parking Lot Party at Duffy’s Tavern
Turquoise at 1867 Bar
Friday September 2nd
Top Notch Defective at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
The Credentials at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Head Change at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Empire’s End at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Hookt at Cappy’s
The Fey at the Zoo Bar
Viscerous in Omaha
Molten in Omaha
Wild Roses in Omaha
Saturday September 3rd
Minor Movements at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Fahr at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Ivory Daze at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
Phantom at Bourbon Theatre Lincoln Emerging
The Clincher in Omaha
Crimson Driver in Omaha