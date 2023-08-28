Week of August 28th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
August 27, 2023 9:03PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Friday September 1st
My Juliet at Gray’s Keg
Hosting Monsters at Gray’s Keg
Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg
Molten at Gray’s Keg
Iron Zephyr in Omaha
Audation in Omaha
Alyeska in Omaha
Fox Paw in Omaha
The Clincher in Omaha
Saturday September 2nd
Plack Blague at Duffy’s Tavern
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
I am the Pendragon at Gray’s Keg
Evil Shadows at Gray’s Keg
Sunday September 3rd
Bombs Blast at 1867
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at Cosmic Eye Brewing