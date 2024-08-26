Week of August 26th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday August 27th
Dollarhyde in Grand Island at the State Fair
Wednesday August 28th
Red Cities at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday August 30th
Alkyvad at Gray’s Keg
Jody Kermoade at 1867
The Wildwoods at Brews at the Zoo
The Breakroom at The Zoo Bar
Twisted Chrome at Eagle Raceway
Evil Shadows in Omaha, opening for Faster Pussycat
My Juliet in Omaha, opening for Faster Pussycat
Saturday August 31st
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at 1867
The Killigans at the Cornhusker, tailgate party
The Wildwoods in Roca
Logan Corbino in Fremont
Even Coast in Omaha, Anthems From the Heartland 2 release show
Dullparty in Omaha, Anthems From the Heartland 2 release show
Gravekey in Grand Island at the State Fair
Sunday September 1st
Fallen Reign at Bourbon Theatre opening for Nervosa
Ezra at Bourbon Theatre opening for Nervosa
The Wildwoods in Seward