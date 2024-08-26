Week of August 26th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Tuesday August 27th

Dollarhyde in Grand Island at the State Fair

Wednesday August 28th

Red Cities at Duffy’s Tavern

Friday August 30th

Alkyvad at Gray’s Keg

Jody Kermoade at 1867

The Wildwoods at Brews at the Zoo

The Breakroom at The Zoo Bar

Twisted Chrome at Eagle Raceway

Evil Shadows in Omaha, opening for Faster Pussycat

My Juliet in Omaha, opening for Faster Pussycat

Saturday August 31st

Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at 1867

The Killigans at the Cornhusker, tailgate party

The Wildwoods in Roca

Logan Corbino in Fremont

Even Coast in Omaha, Anthems From the Heartland 2 release show

Dullparty in Omaha, Anthems From the Heartland 2 release show

Gravekey in Grand Island at the State Fair

Sunday September 1st

Fallen Reign at Bourbon Theatre opening for Nervosa

Ezra at Bourbon Theatre opening for Nervosa

The Wildwoods in Seward