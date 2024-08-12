Week of August 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Wednesday August 14th
Paisty Jenny at Bourbon Theatre opening for Black Stone Cherry w/ Nonpoint
Thursday August 15th
Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at The Zoo Bar
Echo at The Zoo Bar
Friday August 16th
Public Figure in Omaha
Blondo in Omaha
Audation in Omaha
Gravestone in Council Bluffs
As Tides Rise – Losing Myself (Friday August 16th in Omaha
Even Coast – Set in Stone (Friday August 16th in Omaha
Saturday August 17th
Blondo at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
After Arizona at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Guilt Vacation at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Red Cities at Storm Cellar
Logan Corbino in Omaha
The Other Side of Now in Omaha
Sunday August 18th
Alli & I at Kinkaider Brewing