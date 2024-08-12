Week of August 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Wednesday August 14th

Paisty Jenny at Bourbon Theatre opening for Black Stone Cherry w/ Nonpoint

Thursday August 15th

Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at The Zoo Bar

Echo at The Zoo Bar

Friday August 16th

Public Figure in Omaha

Blondo in Omaha

Audation in Omaha

Gravestone in Council Bluffs

As Tides Rise – Losing Myself (Friday August 16th in Omaha

Even Coast – Set in Stone (Friday August 16th in Omaha

Saturday August 17th

Blondo at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

After Arizona at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Guilt Vacation at Bourbon Theatre opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Red Cities at Storm Cellar

Logan Corbino in Omaha

The Other Side of Now in Omaha

Sunday August 18th

Alli & I at Kinkaider Brewing