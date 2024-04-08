Week of April 8th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday April 11th

Dullparty in Omaha

The Wildwoods in Omaha

Evandale in Council Bluffs

Friday April 12th

The Hanyaks at The Highball Bar, A Couple of Hanyaks show

Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at Zoo Bar

Ezra at Bourbon Theatre

Saturday April 13th

Blowing Chunks at 1867 Dave Galois Benefit

Crack Mountain at 1867 Dave Galois Benefit

River City Rejects at 1867 Dave Galois Benefit

Molten at Cosmic Eye

Ezra at Cosmic Eye

Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg

Estrogen Projection at Zoo Bar

Cyphen at The Swamp

Viscerous at The Swamp

Wild Roses in Kearney