Tuesday April 4th

Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships in Omaha

Wednesday April 5th

A couple of Hanyaks at Duffy’s Tavern

Even Coast in Omaha, opening for Hed (PE)

Friday April 7th

Hookt at Gray’s Keg

Whitmore at 1867 Bar

Saturday April 8th

No Drinking On Grounds at The Zoo Bar

Levi William at Rumology

Wild Roses in Kearney

Mad Dog and the 20 20’s in Kearney