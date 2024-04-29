Week of April 28th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday May 2nd

Fallen Reign at Bourbon Theatre

Paisty Jenny in Council Bluffs

Friday May 3rd

Blind Searcher part of Lincoln Calling

Mindrott part of Lincoln Calling

Plack Blague part of Lincoln Calling

FAHR part of Lincoln Calling

Estrogen Projection part of Lincoln Calling

The Wildwoods part of Lincoln Calling

The Other Side of Now at Cosmic Eye

Saturday May 4th

The Credentials part of Lincoln Calling

Parking Lot Party part of Lincoln Calling

Ivory Daze part of Lincoln Calling

Wild Roses in Hastings

Sunday May 5th

Dullparty at Duffy’s Tavern

Names Without Numbers in Waterloo