Week of April 28th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
April 28, 2024 11:14PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Thursday May 2nd
Fallen Reign at Bourbon Theatre
Paisty Jenny in Council Bluffs
Friday May 3rd
Blind Searcher part of Lincoln Calling
Mindrott part of Lincoln Calling
Plack Blague part of Lincoln Calling
FAHR part of Lincoln Calling
Estrogen Projection part of Lincoln Calling
The Wildwoods part of Lincoln Calling
The Other Side of Now at Cosmic Eye
Saturday May 4th
The Credentials part of Lincoln Calling
Parking Lot Party part of Lincoln Calling
Ivory Daze part of Lincoln Calling
Wild Roses in Hastings
Sunday May 5th
Dullparty at Duffy’s Tavern
Names Without Numbers in Waterloo