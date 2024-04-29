104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Week of April 28th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

April 28, 2024 11:14PM CDT
courtesy Luna

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday May 2nd
Fallen Reign at Bourbon Theatre
Paisty Jenny in Council Bluffs

Friday May 3rd
Blind Searcher part of Lincoln Calling
Mindrott part of Lincoln Calling
Plack Blague part of Lincoln Calling
FAHR part of Lincoln Calling
Estrogen Projection part of Lincoln Calling
The Wildwoods part of Lincoln Calling
The Other Side of Now at Cosmic Eye

Saturday May 4th
The Credentials part of Lincoln Calling
Parking Lot Party part of Lincoln Calling
Ivory Daze part of Lincoln Calling
Wild Roses in Hastings

Sunday May 5th
Dullparty at Duffy’s Tavern
Names Without Numbers in Waterloo

