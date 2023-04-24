Week of April 24th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
April 23, 2023 8:57PM CDT
Tuesday April 25th
Fahr at 1867 Bar
Drug Salad at 1867 Bar
Wednesday April 26th
Whitmore at The Royal Grove opening for Eyehategod
Dollarhyde in North Platte
Friday April 28th
Mindflight in Omaha
The Midnight Devils at Duffy’s Tavern
Evil Shadows in Omaha
Top Notch Defective in Council Bluffs
Molten in Council Bluffs
Saturday April 29th
Echo at Duffy’s Tavern
The Midnight Devils at Duffy’s Tavern
Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings at The Zoo Bar
All Knowing McGill at Bodega’s Alley
Hookt at Cappy’s
The Wildwoods daytime show at Antelope Park
The Wildwoods Night show in La Vista
As Tides Rise in Omaha
Chasing Chance in Omaha
Public Figure in Omaha
When Towers Fall in Council Bluffs
Phantom in Council Bluffs
Sunday April 30th
Blondo in Omaha