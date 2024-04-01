Week of April 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Tuesday April 2nd

Dollarhyde at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam

Cyphen at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam

Wednesday April 3rd

Mindrott at Duffy’s Tavern

Thursday April 4th

Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha

Saturday April 6th

Hookt at Cappy’s

Cyphen in Omaha

Mindrott in Omaha

Logan Corbino in Rising City

Sunday April 7th

Molten at 1867

Beast Eagle at 1867

Iced Wrist at Cosmic Eye Brewing

Whitmore at Cosmic Eye Brewing