Week of April 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live
March 31, 2024 9:15PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Tuesday April 2nd
Dollarhyde at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam
Cyphen at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam
Wednesday April 3rd
Mindrott at Duffy’s Tavern
Thursday April 4th
Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha
Saturday April 6th
Hookt at Cappy’s
Cyphen in Omaha
Mindrott in Omaha
Logan Corbino in Rising City
Sunday April 7th
Molten at 1867
Beast Eagle at 1867
Iced Wrist at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Whitmore at Cosmic Eye Brewing