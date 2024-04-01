104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Week of April 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live

March 31, 2024 9:15PM CDT
Share
Week of April 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live
courtesy Luna

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Tuesday April 2nd
Dollarhyde at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam
Cyphen at 1867 opening for Flotsam and Jetsam

Wednesday April 3rd
Mindrott at Duffy’s Tavern

Thursday April 4th
Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha

Saturday April 6th
Hookt at Cappy’s
Cyphen in Omaha
Mindrott in Omaha
Logan Corbino in Rising City

Sunday April 7th
Molten at 1867
Beast Eagle at 1867
Iced Wrist at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Whitmore at Cosmic Eye Brewing

Blaze Events