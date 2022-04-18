Week of April 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday April 19th
Hardly outside UNL Union
Thursday April 21st
The Zooeys at the Bourbon Theatre
Wild Roses in Kearney
Hardly in Kearney
I Am The Pendragon in Council Bluffs
Friday April 22nd
Arcade Radio at Gray’s Keg
Evil Shadows at Gray’s Keg
Mike Semrad and The Riverhawks at the Zoo Bar
The Credentials at the Bourbon Theatre
Hardly at 1867 Bar
The Zooeys at 1867 Bar
Chasing Chance at 1867 Bar
Hookt at Rosie’s Downtown
Head Change in Martell
Molten in Omaha
Crimson Driver in La Vista
Die to Exist in Omaha
After Arizona in Omaha
Dear Freida in Omaha
Saturday April 23rd
Iron Zephyr at Gray’s Keg
Wild Roses at Gray’s Keg
Blondo at Gray’s Keg
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Monsters at Bay in Beatrice
Aage Birch in Omaha
The Killigans in Omaha
Arcade Radio in Rising City
Featherfoot Charlie in Omaha
Sunday April 24th
Top-Notch Defective in Omaha