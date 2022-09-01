Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday, Sept. 1
Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7
Elkhorn 21, Norris 7
Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha Bryan 19
Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7
Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7
Sioux City West 35, South Sioux City 33
Friday, Sept. 2
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High
Elkhorn North at Lincoln Northwest
Lincoln Pius X at Seward
Waverly at Beatrice
Wahoo Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian at Platteview
Malcolm at Raymond Central
Parkview Christian at Hampton
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West
Omaha Westside at Grand Island
Fremont at Kearney
Omaha North at Millard West
Bellevue East at Norfolk
Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South
Bennington at Plattsmouth
Grand Island Northwest at Omaha Skutt
Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview
Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock
St. Edward at Sterling
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water
Tri-County at Yutan
Southern at Diller-Odell
Lawrence-Nelson at Falls City Sacred Heart
Falls City at Fairbury