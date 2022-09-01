Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday, Sept. 1

Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7

Elkhorn 21, Norris 7

Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14

Omaha Benson 20, Omaha Bryan 19

Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7

Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7

Sioux City West 35, South Sioux City 33

Friday, Sept. 2

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High

Elkhorn North at Lincoln Northwest

Lincoln Pius X at Seward

Waverly at Beatrice

Wahoo Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian at Platteview

Malcolm at Raymond Central

Parkview Christian at Hampton

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Omaha Burke at Bellevue West

Omaha Westside at Grand Island

Fremont at Kearney

Omaha North at Millard West

Bellevue East at Norfolk

Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South

Bennington at Plattsmouth

Grand Island Northwest at Omaha Skutt

Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview

Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock

St. Edward at Sterling

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water

Tri-County at Yutan

Southern at Diller-Odell

Lawrence-Nelson at Falls City Sacred Heart

Falls City at Fairbury