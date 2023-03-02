Wednesday’s NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Scoreboard
March 2, 2023 6:32AM CST
Class A
Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46
Millard North 54, Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln High 64, Millard West 55
Class C1
North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43
Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
Hastings Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38
Class D1
Ravenna 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Centura 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Johnson-Brock 36