Wednesday Night Fire Damages South Lincoln Home

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 7)-/A fire damaged a south Lincoln home Wednesday night, forcing five adults and two cats to be displaced.

The fire happened in the 2800 block of Coronado Drive, which is south of 27th and Old Cheney. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, crews encountered heavy fire upon arrival. The fire burned into the second floor and attic.

One person was evaluated at the scene but refused to be taken to a Lincoln hospital. The fire took about 15 minutes to get under control and the cause of the fire, along with the damage estimates are still under investigation.