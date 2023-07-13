Wednesday Morning’s Severe Storms Produced at Least One Tornado in NE Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–National Weather Service officials confirm that an EF1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 100 mph hit the Bancroft area in northeast Nebraska on Wednesday morning.

According to the Weather Service office in Valley, the track of the twister was about half-mile and it was embedded in downburst winds, damaging a grain bin, snapping half-dozen trees and destroying an outbuilding on the north side of Bancroft. The tornado then knocked over a tractor trailer, snapped more trees and damaged some sheds.

No reports of any injuries.

Another storm survey conducted by NWS Valley showed another tornado path through a swath of corn and soybeans about 30 to 50 feet wide were badly damaged by what appears to have been a tornado about three miles northwest of Tekamah in Burt County. No nearby homes of barns were damaged.

According to the Weather Service storm survey there was a tornado debris signature on radar at the time of the storm on Wednesday morning. Wind speeds from the twister are not known.