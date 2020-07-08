Wednesday Morning Burglary At Retailer Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Lincoln Police continue investigating a burglary early Wednesday at Best Buy near 70th and “O” Street.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says investigators were called shortly after 4am about a burglar alarm going off at the electronics store. When officers showed up, Bonkiewicz says they found glass to the front doors smashed out and a metal gate had somehow been cut to gain access.
Whoever broke in, took off with a case of Apple iPads, according to Bonkiewicz. Inventory was being done to see if anything else may have been taken.
Police continue looking over any security video for any additional clues on who broke into the store.