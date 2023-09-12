Wednesday Marks 35th Dine Out to Help Out For Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Local restaurants and other food and drink establishments will be helping the Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday for the 35th Dine Out to Help Out, where 10% of the day’s sales will go to the Food Bank to help feed people in need.

September is Hunger Action Month, where food banks and advocates across the country take action to fight hunger in many communities. The Food Bank of Lincoln serves a 16-county area of southeast Nebraska and in the past 34 years of Dine Out to Help Out, it’s help connect more than two-million meals to neighbors in need of food.

In a statement sent to KFOR News, Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaela Kumke said, “The restaurant and food service industry professionals in our service area consistently come together to support one another and the community. This special group of people know firsthand the power of food.”

Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2023 include:

(402) Creamery | All Lincoln locations

Amigos/Kings Classic | All Lincoln locations

Arby’s | All Lincoln locations

Art & Soul | 5740 Hidcote Drive A, Lincoln

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar | All Lincoln locations

Bison Witches Bar & Deli | 4-9 p.m. only | 1320 P Street #100, Lincoln

Blue Orchid | 129 N 10th Street #111, Lincoln

Boitano’s Lounge | 216 N 11th Street, Lincoln

Braeda Fresh Express Cafe | All Lincoln locations

Buffalo Wings & Rings | All Lincoln locations

Cappy’s Hotspot Bar & Grill | 5560 S 48th Street Suite 4, Lincoln

Carmela’s Bistro | 4141 Pioneer Woods Drive, Lincoln

Casa Bovina | 4841 N 84th Street, Lincoln

Cold Stone Creamery | 2910 Pine Lake Road, Suite P, Lincoln

Culver’s | All Lincoln locations

Dairy Queen | 3835 South Street, Lincoln

daVinci’s | All Lincoln locations

Engine House Café | 6028 Havelock Avenue, Lincoln

FireWorks Restaurant | 5750 S 86th St., Lincoln

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs | All Lincoln locations

Goodly Cookies | 2820 Pine Lake Road Suite 2, Lincoln

Hi-Way Diner | 2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln

Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom | All Lincoln locations

Ika San Ramen and Izakaya | 2820 Pine Lake Road, Suite 1, Lincoln

Juice Stop | All Lincoln locations

Kindler Hotel (breakfast & room service) | 216 N 11th Street, Lincoln

Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill | All Lincoln locations

Mary Ellen’s | 2801 Pine Lake Suite B, Lincoln

McKinney’s Irish Pub | 151 N 8th Street Suite 140, Lincoln

Ming’s House | 1409 N Cotner Blvd. #103, Lincoln

Moran’s Liquor Works (taproom & growler shop) | 3400 A Street, Lincoln

MotorFood | 621 N 48th Street, Suite 5, Lincoln

Muchachos | 416 S 11th Street, Lincoln

Panera Bread | 4-8 p.m. only | All Lincoln locations

Pork’s Done | 5-7:30 p.m. | Set up at Grandview Estates Pocket Park, 7820 Lilee Lane, Lincoln

Redz BBQ | 2546 S 48th Street, Lincoln

Runza | All Lincoln locations

Shoemaker’s Travel Center | 151 SW 48th Street, Lincoln

Stauffer’s Cafe | 5600 S 48th Street, Lincoln

Taco Inn | 2509 N 11th Street, Lincoln

The Eatery | 2548 S 48th Street, Lincoln

The Hawk’s Nest | 1245 Libra Drive #110, Lincoln

The Mill | All Lincoln locations

The Oven | All Lincoln locations

The Press Box | 5601 S 56th Street, Lincoln

Tina’s Café and Catering | 616 South Street, Lincoln

Tipsy Tina’s | 800 Q Street, Lincoln

Valentino’s | All Lincoln locations

Vic’s Pizza | 8340 Glynoaks Drive #100, Lincoln

Wilderness Ridge | 1800 Wilderness Woods Place

The list of participating locations is also available at lincolnfoodbank.org.

AlphaMediaUSA-Lincoln, KFOR’s parent company, is among this year’s event partners for Dine Out to Help Out.