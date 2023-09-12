Wednesday Marks 35th Dine Out to Help Out For Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Local restaurants and other food and drink establishments will be helping the Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday for the 35th Dine Out to Help Out, where 10% of the day’s sales will go to the Food Bank to help feed people in need.
September is Hunger Action Month, where food banks and advocates across the country take action to fight hunger in many communities. The Food Bank of Lincoln serves a 16-county area of southeast Nebraska and in the past 34 years of Dine Out to Help Out, it’s help connect more than two-million meals to neighbors in need of food.
In a statement sent to KFOR News, Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaela Kumke said, “The restaurant and food service industry professionals in our service area consistently come together to support one another and the community. This special group of people know firsthand the power of food.”
Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2023 include:
(402) Creamery | All Lincoln locations
Amigos/Kings Classic | All Lincoln locations
Arby’s | All Lincoln locations
Art & Soul | 5740 Hidcote Drive A, Lincoln
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar | All Lincoln locations
Bison Witches Bar & Deli | 4-9 p.m. only | 1320 P Street #100, Lincoln
Blue Orchid | 129 N 10th Street #111, Lincoln
Boitano’s Lounge | 216 N 11th Street, Lincoln
Braeda Fresh Express Cafe | All Lincoln locations
Buffalo Wings & Rings | All Lincoln locations
Cappy’s Hotspot Bar & Grill | 5560 S 48th Street Suite 4, Lincoln
Carmela’s Bistro | 4141 Pioneer Woods Drive, Lincoln
Casa Bovina | 4841 N 84th Street, Lincoln
Cold Stone Creamery | 2910 Pine Lake Road, Suite P, Lincoln
Culver’s | All Lincoln locations
Dairy Queen | 3835 South Street, Lincoln
daVinci’s | All Lincoln locations
Engine House Café | 6028 Havelock Avenue, Lincoln
FireWorks Restaurant | 5750 S 86th St., Lincoln
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs | All Lincoln locations
Goodly Cookies | 2820 Pine Lake Road Suite 2, Lincoln
Hi-Way Diner | 2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln
Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom | All Lincoln locations
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya | 2820 Pine Lake Road, Suite 1, Lincoln
Juice Stop | All Lincoln locations
Kindler Hotel (breakfast & room service) | 216 N 11th Street, Lincoln
Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill | All Lincoln locations
Mary Ellen’s | 2801 Pine Lake Suite B, Lincoln
McKinney’s Irish Pub | 151 N 8th Street Suite 140, Lincoln
Ming’s House | 1409 N Cotner Blvd. #103, Lincoln
Moran’s Liquor Works (taproom & growler shop) | 3400 A Street, Lincoln
MotorFood | 621 N 48th Street, Suite 5, Lincoln
Muchachos | 416 S 11th Street, Lincoln
Panera Bread | 4-8 p.m. only | All Lincoln locations
Pork’s Done | 5-7:30 p.m. | Set up at Grandview Estates Pocket Park, 7820 Lilee Lane, Lincoln
Redz BBQ | 2546 S 48th Street, Lincoln
Runza | All Lincoln locations
Shoemaker’s Travel Center | 151 SW 48th Street, Lincoln
Stauffer’s Cafe | 5600 S 48th Street, Lincoln
Taco Inn | 2509 N 11th Street, Lincoln
The Eatery | 2548 S 48th Street, Lincoln
The Hawk’s Nest | 1245 Libra Drive #110, Lincoln
The Mill | All Lincoln locations
The Oven | All Lincoln locations
The Press Box | 5601 S 56th Street, Lincoln
Tina’s Café and Catering | 616 South Street, Lincoln
Tipsy Tina’s | 800 Q Street, Lincoln
Valentino’s | All Lincoln locations
Vic’s Pizza | 8340 Glynoaks Drive #100, Lincoln
Wilderness Ridge | 1800 Wilderness Woods Place
The list of participating locations is also available at lincolnfoodbank.org.
AlphaMediaUSA-Lincoln, KFOR’s parent company, is among this year’s event partners for Dine Out to Help Out.