A-1 Tournament=
Millard North def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-3, 25-10
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-17, 27-29, 19-25, 15-9
Championship=
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20
A-2 Tournament=
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-14, 25-9
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-11, 25-16, 25-21
A-3 Tournament=
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Omaha North, 25-5, 25-1, 25-9
Championship=
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 24-26, 23-25, 25-11, 27-25, 15-11
A-4 Tournament=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Championship=
Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-11, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12
A-5 Tournament=
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 29-27, 25-17, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-13, 25-13
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
A-6 Tournament=
Gretna def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21
Championship=
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14
A-7 Tournament=
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Championship=
Millard South def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Wednesday Class A Volleyball District Tournament Results
