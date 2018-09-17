A 27-year-old woman had her wedding dress and credit cards stolen during a burglary at her south Lincoln on Sunday.

Police said officers were called around 8am to a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Avenue on reports of a burglary. A 27-year-old man and the woman both live in the home and reported they locked the door before bed, but woke up to find it open slightly.

The woman reported her car keys were missing from a table in the living room, and her silver 2009 Mazda Tribute was stolen, where her wedding dress was inside. The Nebraska plate number of the SUV is VBV998

Credit cards and two computers were also stolen from the victim’s home, and the victim received an alert from her bank that the stolen card has been used at a truck stop in Rockport, MO. The credit card company declined the transaction.

The post Wedding Dress, Credit Cards Among Missing Items In Car Theft appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.