Weather Service Ups Snow Forecast

A large winter storm is moving across the nation’s mid-section, and is expected to dump heavy snow across much of Kansas and Missouri. Nebraska will receive lesser amounts. The latest forecast for Lincoln, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, is that 4-5 inches of snow is likely in Lincoln and immediate area. Snow amounts are expected to taper off north of Lincoln, with little or no accumulation north of Fremont.

Icing is not expected to be a problem, according to meteorologist Kathy Zapatoctny, since temperatures are expected to drop little and the ground is generally warm.

Anyone traveling in a southerly direction from Lincoln is advised to allow plenty of time to reach their destination safely.

