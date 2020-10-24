Weather Service Ups SE Nebraska Snow Forecast
Lincoln, NE (October 24, 2020) The National Weather Service is predicting “impactful” snow to start the week. The key to just how much each home receives depends on location.
According to the forecast issued at mid-afternoon Saturday, snow will arrives in northeast Nebraska Saturday evening and linger into Monday morning. Snow covered roads will lead to travel impacts on Sunday, especially along and north of Interstate 80. Lingering snow may affect the Monday morning commute, especially the secondary roadways.
The Winter Weather Advisory was initially focused on Northeast Nebraska, but has been extended to the Southeast.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with local amounts up to 7 inches. The snowfall rate will be modest, less than 1 inch per hour. Visibility will be reduced to ½ mile or less at times. All of central and southeast Nebraska, and southwestern Iowa will be
affected, but the main impacts are expected along and north of Interstate 80.
This event is looking like a long duration, with a low snow rate event, according to NWS. Snow is expected to begin falling Saturday evening in northeast Nebraska, then spread south through the day Sunday. Snow should arrive along Interstate 80 (including the metros) Sunday morning.
Additionally, snow covered roads are likely, with the greatest road impacts expected on secondary roads along and north of Interstate 80. Visibility will be reduced to ½ mile or less a times. Cold temperatures should keep snow on secondary roads through the Monday morning commute. There is an isolated flash freeze potential in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa Sunday afternoon.