Weather Officials Release New Information Into Friday’s Tornado Paths in Eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon released more details Monday regarding their storm damage survey on the tornado between the Lincoln area up to Blair and the one that touched down at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

The first storm in the Lincoln and Waverly area has been rated preliminarily as an EF3 with high-end winds of 158 mph and when the same system reached the western sections of Omaha into Elkhorn and Bennington, the twister was also an EF3 had a max wind of 165 mph. The tornado that touched down at Eppley has been rated an EF3 with wind speeds of 152 mph.

Other assessment updates could be made in the following days. Read more about the storm surveys from the April 26 storm by clicking this link: Storm Survey April 26, 2024.