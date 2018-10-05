The weather forecast for Friday night has prompted some high school football games to be bumped up ahead of time. KFOR will not provide coverage of the Kearney/Lincoln Southwest game at 5pm over at Beechner Field due to programming conflicts.

For now, there will be high school football tonight with coverage starting at 6:50pm on ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM and espnlincoln.com, as Class B No. 7 Waverly plays at No. 2 Omaha Skutt. If the time and station location changes, we’ll let you know through our social media pages and on the air.

Here are the time changes for the following games:

4:00pm – Lincoln High @ Omaha Benson

4:30pm – Lincoln Northeast @ Omaha North

4:30pm – Lincoln Lutheran @ Auburn

5:00pm – Kearney @ Lincoln Southwest (moved to Beechner Field)

The post Weather Forecast Prompting Changes To Friday’s High School Football Schedule appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.