W(ear)ever I May Roam: Metallica launches T-Shirt Club subscription service

If it seems like there’s a subscription service for everything these days, it may not surprise you that there’s now one for Metallica T-shirts.

The metal legends have launched the T-Shirt Club, which will deliver four ‘Tallica tops to you every year.

“Sign up now to get four t-shirts with exclusive designs from old tour dates, crew shirts, and more!” Metallica says. “Each shirt will include cool details like sleeve tags, subscription-specific hang tags, and exclusive packaging.”

The T-Shirt Club costs $159.99 and offers quarterly or annual shipments. You need to be part of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club to purchase. Sign-ups are open now through May 31.

For more info, visit Metallica.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.