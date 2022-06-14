We don’t take requests

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 29: (L-R) Singer Roger Daltrey, touring drummer Zak Starkey and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who perform on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Just so you know — The Who does not take requests during their concerts.
After stopping mid-set for some technical issues, the guys seemed confused as to what song they should restart with. A fan yelled: “Naked Eye” Townshend shot back: “Just shut up. Just shut the f–k up with Naked f–ing Eye, alright? We don’t do f–king requests.” Townshend then turned to bandmate Roger Daltrey to ask what he wanted to play. He jokingly responded: “Naked Eye.” The band kicked into “Naked Eye” ….on with the show
