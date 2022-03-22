We ALL Struggle!

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael says he relapsed with alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new interview, Kael revealed he fell off the wagon during lockdown, saying that “it was not good.”
He explained, “I got sober February 3rd, 2018. Were it not for a mishap during the pandemic, which I haven’t spoken publicly about until today, it would have been four years [sober].”
He went on to say, “August of 2020, post-breakup, post-being in a house by myself, it was not good. So as I turned to not wanting to feel for a little while. Now, [I’m] back to it again. I’m doing my meetings, doing all the stuff, working with my sponsor, working the steps and all that stuff now.”