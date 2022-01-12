      Weather Alert

Waverly School Board Recall Fails

Jan 11, 2022 @ 9:06pm

Lincoln, NE (January 11, 2022)  It appears that Andy Grosshans will continue as a member of the Waverly School Board.  Unofficial final results released by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office show that 17.35% of those voting were in favor of recalling Grosshans, and 82.65% favored retaining him in office.

Of the 1,482 eligible registered voters, 664 cast ballots, for a 44.8% voter turnout.

115 voters were in favor of the recall, and 548 voted against it.

A group of parents launched the recall petition, saying they were upset that the School Board ceded responsibility for anti-Covid-19 measures to the District Superintendent.

