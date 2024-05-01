Waverly Man Arrested In Deadly Hit and Run Case from February

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–There’s an update to the deadly car/pedestrian crash from February 9 at 27th and Old Dairy Road in north Lincoln.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police told reporters the pedestrian that died in the collision was actually hit by two vehicles. One of those vehicles didn’t stay at the scene. On Tuesday afternoon, police say 41-year-old Michael Hockman of Waverly turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail.

He was arrested for failure to stop and render aid.