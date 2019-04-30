Waverly Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Lancaster County Deputies seized four videos of child pornography from a Waverly man’s home April 23.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a tip from a Pennsylvania police department led them to serve a warrant last week at 23-year-old Rooslun Logvinenko’s Waverly home.

Wagner told KFOR News Logvinenko surrendered himself Monday. According to the Sheriff, Logvinenko secretly recorded four videos on his computer of an 11-year-old girl performing sexual acts in a chatroom.

Logvinenko was arrested on two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.