Water Main Work Underway At 11th and “N”

New work zone traffic controls on “N” Street, between South 11th and 12th streets, are effective at 9 a.m. today through December 21 to support an ongoing water main replacement project. Changes include:

Westbound traffic already on “N” Street will be directed into the south lane.

The north lane of “N” Street will be dedicated to vehicles exiting Center Park Garage located at 12th and “N” streets.

Turning south from “N” Street onto S. 11th Street is not permitted due to the location of construction excavation. The left-turn lane at 11th Street will be closed.

After 11th Street, traffic can again move freely between the north and south lanes.

The N Street Cycle Track will be closed at the 11th Street crossing. Cyclists are advised to dismount and use the crosswalk to walk their bikes across “N” Street to the north sidewalk and around construction.

Sidewalks on the south side of the street will be closed.

On-street parking on the north side of “N” Street will not be affected.

The measures will safely route all modes of transportation around active construction in the intersection of S. 11th and “N” Street and help maintain traffic flow for westbound vehicles and those exiting Center Park Garage.

The project is part of the City’s strategic plan to replace seven miles of aging water mains each year. Replacing the 133-year-old mains in downtown Lincoln will reduce the number of breaks and disruptions to service and traffic. The new mains will also better serve new development and a growing downtown customer base. Brief interruptions of water supply will continue to occur when a water main is connected to the system. Impacted residents and businesses will be informed prior to disruption.

Public Works and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during improvements. For more information on the downtown water main replacement projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov(keyword: construction) or contact Marc Rosso, Public Works and Utilities, at 531-207-3244 or mrosso@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.